Matthew Boyd throws two scoreless innings in Tigers-Yankees tie

(WXYZ) -- Matthew Boyd threw two scoreless innings in his first spring training start and the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees played to a 1-1 tie on Friday.

The teams opted not to play a 10th inning after remaining tied through nine innings.

After giving up two walks, Boyd got some defensive help from Spencer Torkelson, whose stop at third base helped close out the first inning.

"I told (Torkelson) he looks good over there," Boyd said. "There were some really good plays, and it's impressive. That guy's out there every single day putting his nose to the grindstone, working hard, and you can see the fruits of it."

Boyd struck out Gleyber Torres as part of a scoreless second inning.

"Boyd was better as the outing went on," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. "I thought his tempo was a little bit slow early in the game, he was kind of thinking about a lot of things and just missing. Needed to give himself a little more room for error and also pick the pace up a little bit, and I thought the second inning was exactly that."

Torres hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Tyler Alexander for New York's lone run.

Detroit's lone run came on a Danny Woodrow groundout in the eighth inning that scored Jacob Robson.

NOTE: Friday's game had an announced attendance of 2,352. The Yankees are allowing approximately 25 percent capacity for 2021 spring training games at George M. Steinbrenner Field.