Matthew Stafford & Los Angeles Rams heading to Super Bowl after beating 49ers

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on Sunday night.

Stafford was 31/45 with 337 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams came back from a 17-7 deficit in the third quarter.

The Rams came back strong, scoring a touchdown and two field goals to take the lead, and stopping the 49ers on the final drive with just over a minute to go.

Los Angeles will now take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.