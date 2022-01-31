Watch
Sports

Actions

Matthew Stafford & Los Angeles Rams heading to Super Bowl after beating 49ers

Posted at 9:41 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 21:41:46-05

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are heading to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on Sunday night.

Stafford was 31/45 with 337 yards and two touchdowns as the Rams came back from a 17-7 deficit in the third quarter.

The Rams came back strong, scoring a touchdown and two field goals to take the lead, and stopping the 49ers on the final drive with just over a minute to go.

Los Angeles will now take on the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!