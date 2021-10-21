Matthew Stafford reflects on time in Detroit ahead of facing Lions

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford knew the questions would be coming, and had his answers well-prepared.

The 5-1 Rams are cruising, with one of the NFL's best passing attacks. All has gone according to plan since his move to Los Angeles. Now the 0-6 Lions are on next on the schedule.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Stafford reflected on his 12 years in Detroit and his appreciation for his old and new homes.

"I'm extremely happy to be here," Stafford said on Wednesday. "As far as comparing it to Detroit, I'm not gonna do it."

Stafford asked for a trade after the 2020 season. He said he didn't know he would end up with the Rams, but he is happy he did.

"I loved my time in Detroit. I loved all of my experiences. Some of them were tough, but they helped mold me."

Stafford was asked about fans in Detroit being happy for his success. He's grateful.

"I appreciate that very much. I could see how it would be very easy for people to feel the other way," he said. "It's a testament to them. That's the kind of people they are in Detroit."