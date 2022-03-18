Matthew Stafford stars in new AT&T commercial, literally winking at Detroit trade

(WXYZ) — Matthew Stafford is in a new national TV commercial for AT&T.

If you have been watching the NCAA Tournament, you have likely seen it many, many times.

The ad is for a phone trade-in program — and Stafford literally winks at his trade from the Lions to the Rams.

"Oh I get it. So you can take your old phone that you’ve had for 12 years and loved every minute of, and trade it in for something new that suits your life now?" he asks inside an AT&T store.

With a wink, he adds: "Then enjoy immediate success, even though you’ll never forget your old phone... ever?"

