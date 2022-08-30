Matthew Stafford stars in new Little Caesars NFL commercial

DETROIT — Little Caesars turned to a quarterback familiar to Detroit to help launch their new ad campaign as the official pizza of the NFL.
Matthew Stafford stars in the pizza chain's new commercials, revealed Monday.
The Rams signal-caller runs through a training camp of sorts with Little Caesars employees getting ready for the football season.
Matthew Stafford stars in new Little Caesars commercials touting the company's deal as the official pizza of the NFL pic.twitter.com/6p3hfCrg4r— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) August 29, 2022