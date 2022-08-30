Watch Now
Matthew Stafford stars in new Little Caesars NFL commercial

Little Caesars debuted a new NFL-themed commercial Monday, starring Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 20:26:45-04

DETROIT — Little Caesars turned to a quarterback familiar to Detroit to help launch their new ad campaign as the official pizza of the NFL.

Matthew Stafford stars in the pizza chain's new commercials, revealed Monday.

The Rams signal-caller runs through a training camp of sorts with Little Caesars employees getting ready for the football season.

