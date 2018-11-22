Matthew Stafford throws two interceptions as Lions lose to Bears on Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions fell to 4-7 on the season after losing to the Chicago Bears 23-16 at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Thursday afternoon.

After a slow first quarter, the Lions were able to strike first with a touchdown from LaGarrette Blunt. It started when the defense recovered a fumble in the Bears territory and went 40 yards for the score.

The Bears answered the drive with a field goal to cut the lead to 7-3, and they scored once again before the first half, taking the lead 9-3 after a missed extra point.

Both Detroit and Chicago traded drives that ended with punts or a turnover on downs until late in the third quarter when the Lions went 80 yards on six plays for another Blount touchdown. A two-point conversion failed when Stafford's pass to Kenny Golladay was incomplete.

The Bears answered when Chase Daniel, making his first NFL start since 2014, threw his second touchdown of the game, this time to Tarik Cohen, giving the Bears a 16-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Midway through the fourth, the Lions tied it at 16.

Matthew Stafford threw an interception with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter that was taken back by a touchdown, giving the Bears a 23-16 lead.

With the Lions driving late in the fourth quarter, Stafford threw an interception in the endzone with just over a minute left.