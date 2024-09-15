Mayfield has 2 TDs, lifting Bucs to 20-16 win over Lions in playoff rematch

Baker Mayfield had an 11-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday in a playoff rematch.

Tampa Bay (2-0) fell behind only once in the closely contested game, and it stopped Detroit (1-1) when it had two chances to drive for a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

The Lions turned it over on downs at the Bucs 6 with 53 seconds left and again at their 26 with 2 seconds left.

Lions coach Dan Campbell lamented a mistake he made in the first half, causing confusion for his offense and special teams that had both units on the field. That drew a flag that ran off the clock and took away an opportunity to kick a short field goal and pull within four points.

If Detroit made that field goal, it potentially would've been a kick away from winning the game in the fourth quarter.

Jared Goff hurt the Lions' chances of winning the divisional round rematch, throwing two interceptions. He also was fortunate when defenders dropped two other passes that could have been picked off. He finished 34 of 55 for 307 yards.

Mayfield, meanwhile, was efficient through the air by completing 12 of 19 passes for 185 yards, including a tiebreaking 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the second quarter. He also ran four times for 35 yards. Godwin had seven catches for 117 yards.

Detroit beat the Bucs 31-23 in the divisional round in January at home after a 20-6 win last October on the road, but couldn't overcome its miscues and missed opportunities at Ford Field.

The Lions were relegated to field goals until David Montgomery ran for a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Detroit's Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first quarter and finished with a career-high five sacks.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 119 yards for the Lions.