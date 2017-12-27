Floyd Mayweather shows off gigantic Christmas tree

Partly Cloudy
HI: 17°
LO: 8°
LAS VEGAS — Floyd "Money" Mayweather has the larger than life persona, but many would be shocked to know that he's often in the giving mood.
Mayweather has a long history of giving his time and yes, money, to the Las Vegas community.
It’s nothing like giving back to children, @icedoutbarber ,I’m so proud of you! You will always have my support. #toydrive. @keithandjames
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:40pm PST
It’s nothing like giving back to children, @icedoutbarber ,I’m so proud of you! You will always have my support. #toydrive. @keithandjames
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:40pm PST
That being said, every now and then he still reminds people that he is larger than life.
Happy Holidays To Everyone.
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PST
Happy Holidays To Everyone.
A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:29pm PST
Mayweather's Christmas tree looks to stand around 20-feet tall. Excessive? Maybe, but for Mayweather it's just another day in the life.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.