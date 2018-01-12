McCann, Tigers reach one-year deal for $2,375,000

7:56 PM, Jan 11, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 07: James McCann #34 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single in the 2nd inning against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on September 7, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) - Catcher James McCann and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $2,375,000, one-year contract that avoided arbitration.

The 27-year-old hit .253 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs last season and made $552,100. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Four Tigers are still eligible for arbitration: third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, shortstop Jose Iglesias and right-handers Shane Greene and Alex Wilson.

Detroit also announced Thursday it claimed 25-year-old right-hander Johnny Barbato off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Barbato went 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA last season in 24 relief appearances.

