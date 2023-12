ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shahada Wells had 30 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals to help McNeese beat Michigan 87-76, the Cowboys first win over a Big Ten school in program history in 10 tries.

McNeese, which has won six games in a row, is off to its best start since the 1972-73 team also started 11-2, committed a season-low four turnovers.

DJ Richards hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Cowboys.

Terrance Williams II led Michigan with 20 points.