Meet the 13 players from Michigan who are playing in the PWHL

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League announced Wednesday that Detroit would be the next expansion city, playing in the 2026-27 season.

Related: Detroit officially gets a PWHL team; league awards & draft tRelated: Detroit officially gets a PWHL team; league awards & draft to be held at Fox Theatre in Juneo be held at Fox Theatre in June

Since the league's inaugural season and after four successful Takeover Tour games, Detroit was favored to be one of the expansion cities, as we are Hockeytown.

Watch below: Shiann Darkangelo from Brighton talks ahead of Takeover Tour in Detroit

Montreal Victoire Forward Shiann Darkangelo speaks before PWHL game in Detroit

While the team name and brand haven't been announced, the league did say that it will feature black and silver as the primary colors, complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent.

More than 200 players from across the world compete in the league, with more expected to be added through the draft in June, which is also being held in Detroit.

The players from Michigan are:

Megan Keller - Farmington - Boston Fleet

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Riley Brengman - China Township - Boston Fleet

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) BOSTON, UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 3: the PWHL regular season game between the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the Boston Fleet at the Agganis Arena on December 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Sarah Boeke/PWHL)

Amanda Thiele - Milford - Boston Fleet

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Boston Fleet player photos shot by Jess Deeks for the 2025-2026 season

Abby Roque - Sault Ste. Marie - Montréal Victoire

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) LAVAL, CANADA - NOVEMBER 25: the PWHL regular season game between the New York Sirens and the Victoire de Montréal at the Place Bell on November 25, 2025 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

Shiann Darkangelo - Brighton - Montréal Victoire

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) LOWELL, UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 23: the PWHL regular season game between the Montréal Victoire and the Boston Fleet at the Tsongas Center on November 23, 2025 in Lowell, Massachusetts, United States. (Photo by Sarah Boeke/PWHL)

Elle Hartje - Bloomfield Hills - New York Sirens

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) before a game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on March 16, 2025. (Allison Farrand / Ilitch Sports)

Taylor Girard - Macomb Township - New York Sirens

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Callie Shanahan - Commerce Township - New York Sirens

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Evoto

Kaley Doyle - Livonia - New York Sirens

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Emma Gentry - Alpena - Toronto Sceptres

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) PWHL Toronto vs Boston Saturday November 29 2025

Clare Van Wieren - Okemos - Toronto Sceptres

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) LAVAL, CANADA - DECEMBER 7: the PWHL regular season game between the Toronto Sceptres and the Victoire de Montréal at the Place Bell on December 7, 2025 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

Anna Segedi - Commerce Township - Vancouver Goldeneyes

Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) The PWHL regular season game between the Vancouver Goldeneyes and the New York Sirens at Prudential Center on November 29, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey, USA. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/The PWHL)

Melissa Channell-Watkins - Plymouth - Vancouver Goldeneyes