Meet the 13 players from Michigan who are playing in the PWHL

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League announced Wednesday that Detroit would be the next expansion city, playing in the 2026-27 season.
Related: Detroit officially gets a PWHL team; league awards & draft tRelated: Detroit officially gets a PWHL team; league awards & draft to be held at Fox Theatre in Juneo be held at Fox Theatre in June
Since the league's inaugural season and after four successful Takeover Tour games, Detroit was favored to be one of the expansion cities, as we are Hockeytown.
Watch below: Shiann Darkangelo from Brighton talks ahead of Takeover Tour in Detroit
Montreal Victoire Forward Shiann Darkangelo speaks before PWHL game in Detroit
While the team name and brand haven't been announced, the league did say that it will feature black and silver as the primary colors, complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent.
More than 200 players from across the world compete in the league, with more expected to be added through the draft in June, which is also being held in Detroit.
The players from Michigan are:
Megan Keller - Farmington - Boston Fleet
Riley Brengman - China Township - Boston Fleet
Amanda Thiele - Milford - Boston Fleet
Abby Roque - Sault Ste. Marie - Montréal Victoire
Shiann Darkangelo - Brighton - Montréal Victoire
Elle Hartje - Bloomfield Hills - New York Sirens
Taylor Girard - Macomb Township - New York Sirens
Callie Shanahan - Commerce Township - New York Sirens
Kaley Doyle - Livonia - New York Sirens
Emma Gentry - Alpena - Toronto Sceptres
Clare Van Wieren - Okemos - Toronto Sceptres
Anna Segedi - Commerce Township - Vancouver Goldeneyes
Melissa Channell-Watkins - Plymouth - Vancouver Goldeneyes