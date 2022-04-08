Meet the man honored as one of the biggest Detroit Tigers fans

(WXYZ) — With tens of thousands of Detroit Tigers fans heading to Downtown Detroit on Friday for Opening Day, we wanted to know, who is the ultimate fan?

It's a mission we gave 7 Action News Reporter Peter Maxwell. He was searching for about a week, and believes he found one of the team's biggest fans.

Baseball is in the blood of Allen Park 37-year-old Joseph Swierlik.

"I eat, sleep, breathe, everything Detroit Tigers," he said.

He loves the Detroit Tigers, and he can thank his grandfather and father for falling in love with the game of baseball.

In 2020, Swierlik was named Comerica's biggest fan for the Tigers in a contest hosted by the bank. Not only did he get bragging rights over the entire city. He also won $15,000 in Tigers-related prizes.

"It's a dream come true. As a sports fan, it's everything you ever hope for."

Since then, he has used the prizes to give back. He donated half of the games he won to veterans, kids who can't afford to go to games, and more.

This year, he hopes to get to as many games as possible and get on the road for some away games as well.

He said he averages about 20-40 games per year.

He also has faith the Detroit Tigers will do well.