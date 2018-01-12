Meet the viral video sensation who's become a top NHL prospect

Light Drizzle
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - From viral sensation as a nine-year-old to one of the NHL's top prospects, USA Hockey's Oliver Wahlstrom has been on a path to stardom for a decade.
Wahlstrom, who is working out and playing for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program in Plymouth, is projected to be a first round pick at this summer's NHL Draft.
He talked with Brad Galli about growing up in the spotlight.
WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW OR CLICK HERE
