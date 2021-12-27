Watch
Mel Tucker confident in Spartans' run game without Kenneth Walker III

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker says he's still confident in the Spartans' run game heading into the Peach Bowl without Kenneth Walker.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Dec 26, 2021
(WXYZ) — Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker knows it's a tall task to try and fill the void left by Kenneth Walker III.

"It's hard to replace a guy like Ken," Tucker said Monday. "You really can't do that. But we have other players obviously on our roster at that position that are going to be next man up, and they're going to step up and get the job done and we have a plan for that. And I feel really good about our run game."

Walker, the Doak Walker Award winner and Walter Camp Player of the Year, announced December 16 that he would opt out of the Peach Bowl to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

"We have a few guys that have decided not to play," said Tucker. "And so I support that."

