Watch
Sports

Actions

Mel Tucker explains why Ohio State doesn't set the standard for Michigan State

items.[0].videoTitle
Mel Tucker says Michigan State is hungry, in the hunt | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 8:27 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 20:27:01-05

(WXYZ) — Mel Tucker told his players on Monday he made a promise when he arrived in East Lansing last year.

The Spartans head coach vowed then to lead Michigan State into championship contention.

Saturday's game against Ohio State is a battle for first place in the Big Ten East.

"I told them this morning, when I walked in here February 12, 2020, I walked into the team room and stood in front of you and said, 'We're gonna play for championships,'" Tucker proclaimed. "I meant that. We're in November and we're in the hunt."

Tucker was asked about coaching at OSU and the standard that program has set for years in the Big Ten.

"If you're asking if Ohio State is the measuring stick, the measuring stick is the standard that I have for the team," he said.

Watch more in the video player above

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!