Mel Tucker quickly moves past questions about speculation for LSU football head coaching job

Mel Tucker’s results at Michigan State is apparent and his quick climb to success has garnered attention across the college football world.

Speculation started to swirl quickly when news broke that Louisiana State University would part ways with Head Coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021-22 season. Mel Tucker’s name surfaced as consideration for the job, but Michigan State’s head coach was quick to make it apparent where his mind is at.

Tucker quickly got away from LSU talk- said his interest is here at and with MSU https://t.co/m5Q8kD3pRN — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) October 25, 2021

“My focus is on the upcoming game against the school down the road,” said Tucker. “That's where my concentration and my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”

His players echoed Tucker’s mindset. Xavier Henderson was asked if he had heard anything about LSU’s interest in Tucker and Henderson said he hadn’t heard anything in the locker room or from his coach.

“I saw it and took it with a grain of salt,” said Henderson. “He’s not really worried about it.”

Mel Tucker is making nearly $5.6 in year two of a six-year contract with Michigan State University that he signed in 2020.