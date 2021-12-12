Men's Basketball Roundup: Detroit Mercy beats Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan wins in 4OT

Davis scores 20 to carry Detroit Mercy past WMU 83-64

DETROIT (AP) -- Antoine Davis had 20 points and 10 assists as Detroit Mercy got past Western Michigan 83-64.

Mack Smith led the Broncos with 13 points.

Eastern Michigan outlasts Florida International in 4 OTs

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Nathan Scott hit a go-ahead shot with 4:01 left in the fourth overtime and Eastern Michigan stayed in front from there in a 92-88 victory over Florida International.

Eastern Michigan's Colin Golson Jr. made a layup with 55 seconds left in regulation to send the game to OT tied at 55. FIU's Denver Jones was responsible for forcing the next three extra period.

Noah Farrakhan had a career-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (5-5), but he also had nine of the Eagles' 22 turnovers.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a career-high 22 points for the Panthers (8-2), whose eight-game win streak was snapped.