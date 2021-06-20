Watch
Sports

Actions

Metro Detroit High School teams show well in State Finals

items.[0].videoTitle
Local teams won state titles in softball and baseball.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 23:07:32-04

WXYZ — After not having a season at all in 2020, Michigan spring sports athletes were even more excited for the chance to compete for state championships this season.

Metro Detroit teams had a solid showing throughout the playoffs in girls soccer, softball and baseball, and some came away with the hardware.

BOYS BASEBALL

Division 2

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 9, Stevensville Lakeshore 0

Division 3

Grosse Pte. Woods Univ. Liggett 12, Traverse City St. Francis 0

Division 4

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 9, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 2

SOFTBALL

Division 1

South Lyon 5, Allen Park 0

Division 2

Owosso 8, Marysville 5

Division 3

Richmond 2, Buchanan 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1

Hartland 4, Troy Athens 0

Division 2

Bloomfield Hills Marian 3, Spring Lake 0

Division 3

Detroit Country Day 3, Boyne City 0

Division 4

North Muskegon 5, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!