Metro Detroit High School teams show well in State Finals

WXYZ — After not having a season at all in 2020, Michigan spring sports athletes were even more excited for the chance to compete for state championships this season.
Metro Detroit teams had a solid showing throughout the playoffs in girls soccer, softball and baseball, and some came away with the hardware.
BOYS BASEBALL
Division 2
Orchard Lake St. Mary's 9, Stevensville Lakeshore 0
Division 3
Grosse Pte. Woods Univ. Liggett 12, Traverse City St. Francis 0
Division 4
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 9, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 2
SOFTBALL
Division 1
South Lyon 5, Allen Park 0
Division 2
Owosso 8, Marysville 5
Division 3
Richmond 2, Buchanan 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1
Hartland 4, Troy Athens 0
Division 2
Bloomfield Hills Marian 3, Spring Lake 0
Division 3
Detroit Country Day 3, Boyne City 0
Division 4
North Muskegon 5, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 0