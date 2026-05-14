Mets complete 3-game sweep of Tigers with 9-4 win on Thursday

A.J. Ewing hit his first big league home run to spark a comeback for the New York Mets, who completed a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a 9-4 win on Thursday.

Ewing, who was promoted prior to the series opener Tuesday, hit a 405-foot shot off Keider Montero (2-3) leading off the third. He was 3 for 9 with three RBIs and four walks against the Tigers as the Mets recorded their first sweep since taking three straight from the Philadelphia Phillies in August.

Brett Baty hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Juan Soto laced a tie-breaking RBI single off Tyler Holton in the fifth, one pitch before Mark Vientos’ two-run shot.

Hayden Senger added a safety squeeze in the sixth and Soto and Marcus Semien went deep in the seventh and eighth.

Nolan McLean (2-2) gave up Gage Workman’s three-run homer in the first but lasted seven innings as he ended his winless streak at six starts. He allowed six hits, walked three and struck out seven.

Dillon Dingler homered in the eighth for Detroit.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected after a replay review confirmed Workman was thrown out at third trying to advance on Zach McKinstry’s bloop single in the fourth — one of four times a replay review didn’t benefit the Tigers.

Baty’s blast stood upon a crew chief review while the Mets successfully challenged a safe call on McLean’s pickoff of Wenceel Pérez in the fifth as well as a caught stealing call on Carson Benge just before Soto’s tie-breaking hit.

Montero gave up four runs and struck out two in 4 2/3 innings.

Up next

Detroit: RHP Ty Madden (0-0, 2.45 ERA) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays and RHP Trey Yesavage (1-1, 0.68 ERA) on Friday at home.

New York: RHP Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA) pitches in the Subway Series against RHP Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA) and the New York Yankees.

