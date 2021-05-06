MHSAA adds girls individual wrestling championship starting in 2021-22

(WXYZ) -- The MHSAA Representative Council voted to add a girls individual wrestling championship tournament starting in the 2021-22 school year.

The MHSAA explains the new format as follows:

Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, a championship division for female competitors who participate on MHSAA member school teams will be added to the Individual Wrestling Tournament series. There will be 14 champions awarded, based on weight classes established by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Qualifiers will be determined via a sectional format, and girls will continue to compete on boys teams during regular-season and team tournament competition; girls also may choose to compete in the boys individual tournament instead of the girls bracket. A total of 401 girls competed in wrestling for MHSAA member schools during the 2019-20 school year, up from 250 in 2017-18 and then 327 in 2018-19. The girls division proposal had been put forth by the MHSAA Wrestling Committee.

The council also voted to have all fall sports begin on the same day, the 16th Monday before Thanksgiving. The 2021 start date will be Monday, August 9. Under the previous rules, football practice was allowed to begin on Monday, with other fall sports on Wednesday the same week.