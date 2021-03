MHSAA announces finals sites, dates for winter indoor sports

(WXYZ) -- The MHSAA announced updated championship sites and dates for winter indoor sports on Wednesday.

Some championship locations were changed to allow additional spectators under updated MDHHS guidelines (up to 750 spectators allowed in venues with capacity over 10,000.)

Girls Basketball

Semifinals: April 7 (Division 1 & 3 at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Division 2 & 4 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids)

Finals: April 9 (All divisions at Breslin Center)

Boys Basketball

Semifinals: April 8 (Division 1 & 3 at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Division 2 & 4 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids)

Finals: April 10 (All divisions at Breslin Center)

Girls & Boys Bowling

Team Finals: March 26 (Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Division 2 at Century Bowl in Waterford, Division 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson, Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton)

Singles Finals: March 27 (Division 1 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Division 2 at Century Bowl in Waterford, Division 3 at Jax 60 in Jackson, Division 4 at Super Bowl in Canton)

Competitive Cheer

Finals: March 26-27 (Division 1 & 3 on March 26 at Breslin Center, Division 2 & 4 on March 27 at Breslin Center)

Gymnastics

Team Finals: March 26 (Rockford High School)

Individual Finals: March 27 (Rockford High School)

Hockey

Semifinals: March 25-26 (Division 2 on March 25 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Divisions 1 & 3 on March 26 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth)

Finals: March 27 (All divisions at USA Hockey Arena)

Boys Swimming & Diving (Lower Peninsula)

Diving Finals: March 26 (Division 1 at Hudsonville High School, Division 2 at Jenison High School, Division 3 at Hamilton High School)

Swimming Finals: March 27 (Division 1 at Hudsonville High School, Division 2 at Jenison High School, Division 3 at Holland Aquatic Center)

Girls & Boys Swimming & Diving (Upper Peninsula)

Diving Finals: March 12 (Marquette High School)

Swimming Finals: March 13 (Marquette High School)

Wrestling

Team: March 30 (Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo)

Individual: April 2-3 (Division 2 on April 2 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Division 3 on April 2 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Division 1 on April 3 at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Division 4 on April 3 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids)