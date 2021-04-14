Michael Fulmer to start as Tigers go for sweep of Astros

Detroit Tigers (5-6) vs. Houston Astros (6-5)

Houston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The Astros went 20-8 on their home field in 2020. Houston hit 69 total home runs and averaged 8.0 hits per game last year.

The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits with 2.5 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Detroit leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.