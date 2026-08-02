Michael Thorbjornsen wins first PGA Tour event at the 2026 Rocket Classic

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michael Thorbjornsen shot a bogey-free 63 to win the 2026 Rocket Classic, the final year of the PGA Tour's annual stop in Detroit. He finished -18 on the tournament.

This is the first PGA Tour win for Thorbjornsen, 24, who turned professional in June 2024 after finishing at the top of PGA Tour University.

He held off some big names, including Xander Schaueffele, Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler and more, who were within a few strokes of the lead before teeing off for the final round.

Thorbjornsen birdied the first hole on his way to a 33 for the front 9 at Detroit Golf Club. He birdied 10, 12, 14, 15 and a massive birdie on 18 to shoot a 30 on the back.

Tee times were moved up on Sunday due to predicted rain and storms. Players went off in groups of three on both holes 1 & 10. Rain impacted the first part of the final round before tapering off in the early afternoon.