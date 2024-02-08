Michigan AD Warde Manuel named chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee

University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel has been appointed the chair of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, the organization announced on Thursday.

Manuel will replace Boo Corrigan, the North Carolina State Athletic Director, who was chair for the past two seasons.

The management committee also appointed several others to the selection committee. They are: Patrick Chun, athletics director at Washington State University; Randall McDaniel, former All-American defensive lineman from Arizona State University; Gary Pinkel, longtime head coach at the University of Toledo and University of Missouri; Mack Rhoades, athletics director at Baylor University; Carla Williams, athletics director at the University of Virginia; and Hunter Yurachek, athletics director at the University of Arkansas.

The new members will serve three-year terms starting this spring.

"We are delighted that Warde will serve as chair," Bill Hancock, the executive director of the CFP, said in a statement. "He has been a valuable member of the committee last two years and that experience will serve him well in leading the group. As a former student-athlete, he will also be a good spokesperson to let fans know how the committee reached its rankings."