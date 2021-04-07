Michigan adds 2025 non-conference games vs. Central Michigan, New Mexico

(WXYZ) -- Michigan will host Central Michigan and New Mexico in non-conference football games during the 2025 season, the university announced Wednesday.

The Wolverines will face the Lobos to open the season on August 30 and the Chippewas on September 13. Michigan visits Oklahoma on September 6.

Michigan has hosted Central Michigan five times, most recently in 2013.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel for the opportunity to play in the Big House for a great in-state matchup,” Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain said.