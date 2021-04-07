Watch
Michigan adds 2025 non-conference games vs. Central Michigan, New Mexico

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Jim Harbaugh Michigan 2020 NCAA
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:45:35-04

(WXYZ) -- Michigan will host Central Michigan and New Mexico in non-conference football games during the 2025 season, the university announced Wednesday.

The Wolverines will face the Lobos to open the season on August 30 and the Chippewas on September 13. Michigan visits Oklahoma on September 6.

Michigan has hosted Central Michigan five times, most recently in 2013.

“I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel for the opportunity to play in the Big House for a great in-state matchup,” Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain said.

