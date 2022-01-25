Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel appointed to College Football Playoff committee

(WXYZ) — Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel has been appointed to the College Football Playoff Committee, Bill Hancock, the executive director of the CFP, announced on Tuesday.

Manuel joins NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, who will serve as the new committee chair, and several other appointees. They include:

NC State AD Corrigan Named Chair of CFP Selection Committee; Gladchuk, Grobe, Manuel and Whiteside Named New Members Chet Gladchuk, athletics director at the U.S. Naval Academy; Jim Grobe, longtime head coach at Ohio University, Wake Forest and Baylor; and Kelly Whiteside, longtime sportswriter for USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Newsday.

The term will last for three years.

"Chet, Jim, Warde and Kelly will be outstanding additions to the committee as we enter our ninth season," Hancock said in a statement. "Their expertise, knowledge and integrity, along with their love of college football, will allow them to fit right in with the returning members."