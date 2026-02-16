Michigan Basketball ranked No. 1 in AP Poll for first time in 13 years

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time in 13 years, the Michigan men's basketball team is ranked No. 1 in the weekly Associated Press poll.

The 24-1 Wolverines has been ranked in the top ten all season long, debuting at No. 7 in the preseason poll and being ranked in the top five since the Week 5 poll published on Dec. 1.

Per a spokesperson for the team, tomorrow's game against Purdue will be the 39th game the Wolverines have played as the No. 1 team in the poll, with the last time being on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2013.

As of Monday, Feb. 16, before the evening games, Michigan sits alone atop the Big Ten standings with a 14-1 record, two games ahead of second-place Illinois. Michigan's lone loss this season happened at home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 10, with the Badgers winning, 91-88.

On Bracket Matrix, a website that aggregates projections from bracketologists across the country, the Wolverines are projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament next month.

The Wolverines have two games against ranked opponents this week, facing No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena in Indiana on Tuesday, Feb. 17 before taking on No. 3 Duke in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Feb. 21.