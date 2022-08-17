Michigan basketball reveals non-conference schedule, including Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Michigan basketball reveals their 11-game non-conference schedule, including a match-up with highly touted former recruit Emoni Bates and his new team of Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

They'll start with an exhibition against NCAA-Divison II GLIAC's Ferris State, followed by their regular season opener hosting Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 7. The Mastodons shared the 2022 Horizon League title with Cleveland State and closed with a 21-12 record last season.

They then have three neutral site games against Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena, followed by two Legends Classic games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Wolverines will return home to Ann Arbor for three more games against Ohio and Jackson State. As part of the ACC/Big Ten challenge, Michigan will host Virginia. Michigan has an 8-12 record in the Challenge.

In December, Michigan travels across the pond to London England with powerhouse Kentucky on Dec. 4 at O2 Arena. The game will be part of the London Showcase, which also involves Marist and Maine.

Michigan will travel back to the United State and have a decent break until hosting Lipscomb in Ann Arbor, followed by a trip to Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2022 Jumpman Invitational. The showcase will feature games with the four original Jordan Brand programs in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Oklahoma. In the inaugural event, both men's and women's programs will take on the Tar Heels, with the women's game on Dec. 20 and the men on Dec. 21.

The Wolverines will wrap up 2022 and their non-conference schedule with a game against Central Michigan at home on the 30th of December.