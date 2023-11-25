Michigan beats Ohio State for 3rd straight year, headed to Big Ten Championship

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines are headed to their third straight Big Ten Championship after beating No. 2 Ohio State 30-24 on Saturday at The Big House.

Behind strong games from J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, the Wolverines never trailed in the game, but it stayed close throughout.

The Wolverines got on the board first after an interception that ended at the Ohio State 7-yard line led the Wolverines to score after four straight runs, capped off by a one-yard run on fourth down by Corum.

Ohio State answered with a field goal, and then both teams tarded touchdowns in the second quarter, which gave the Wolverines a 14-10 lead. Ohio State missed a field goal at the end of the half and the score stayed 14-10.

Michigan game out and kicked a field goal on their first drive of the second half to go up 17-10, but Ohio State responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game.

The Wolverines then went 75 yards on seven plays to go up 24-17 after Michigan center Zak Zinter suffered a bad injury that left him carted off the field.

After stopping Ohio State, Michigan went down and kicked a field goal to go up 27-17, but Ohio State went 65 yards on eight plays to cut the lead to 27-24.

Michigan tried to run the clock out with a 12-play drive that went nearly seven minutes, but the Wolverines couldn't get a first down to run the clock out. James Turner kicked his third field goal of the game to give the Wolverines a 30-24 lead with 1:05 left in the game.

The Buckeyes took over and moved down the field quickly getting 43 yards on just two plays, putting them in Michigan territory with 34 seconds left.

On the next play, Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord's pass, sealing the game for Michigan and sending them to the Big Ten Championship to face Iowa.

Jim Harbaugh will also be back to coach in the Big Ten Championship after serving his three-game suspension.