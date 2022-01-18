Michigan Boys & Girls Prep Basketball Poll: January 17, 2022

Michigan Boys Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (2) (7-1) 71

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (2) (7-1) 65

3. Detroit Catholic Central (1) (7-1) 64

4. Detroit King (8-1) 61

5. Muskegon (6-0) 54

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (5-2) 50

7. Grand Rapids Northview (7-0) 31

8. Grand Haven (8-0) 30

9. River Rouge (11-0) 29

10. Detroit Cass Tech (8-1) 27

Others receiving votes: North Farmington, Warren De La Salle, Detroit Renaissance, Ann Arbor Huron, Rockford, Clarkston, Okemos, Hamtramck, Mount Pleasant, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, Ann Arbor Skyline.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2) (8-1) 70

2. Williamston (3) (8-0) 67

3. Hudsonville Unity Christian (8-0) 61

4. Parchment (8-0) 52

(tie) Benton Harbor (8-1) 52

6. Ferndale (6-2) 45

7. Battle Creek Pennfield (7-1) 34

8. Marshall (7-1) 31

9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-0) 30

10. Croswell-Lexington (8-0) 29

Others receiving votes: Freeland, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Standish Sterling Central, Carrollton, Big Rapids, Grand Rapids Christian, Romulus Summit Academy, Chelsea, Escanaba, Onsted, Boyne City, Olivet, Cadillac.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Flint Beecher (3) (7-1) 70

2. Reese (7-1) 62

3. Benzonia Benzie Central (1) (6-0) 59

4. Menominee (1) (7-1) 48

5. Traverse City St. Francis (6-1) 45

(tie) Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (6-2) 45

7. Kalamazoo Christian (7-1) 37

8. Bad Axe (6-1) 34

9. Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-0) 32

10. Ishpeming Westwood (6-1) 22

Others receiving votes: Vandercook Lake, Ann Arbor Greenhills, Schoolcraft, Centreville, Napoleon, Hemlock, Elk Rapids, Blanchard Montabella, Painesdale Jeffers, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker, Beal City, Erie-Mason, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian, Holton, Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Watervliet, Ithaca, Charlevoix, Cass City.¤

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Southfield Christian (1) (6-1) 65

2. Ewen-Trout Creek (1) (5-0) 64

3. Rudyard (5-0) 54

4. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (6-0) 51

5. Powers North Central (8-0) 50

6. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian (2) (4-2) 47

7. Colon (7-0) 40

8. Munising (7-0) 35

9. Bellevue (7-1) 34

10. Buckley (5-0) 28

Others receiving votes: New Buffalo, Hillman, Eau Claire, Webberville, Onaway, Ellsworth, Deckerville, Fowler, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Peck, Norway, Nah Tah Wahsh, Genesee Christian, Wakefield-Marenisco, Fruitport Calvary Christian.

—————

Michigan Girls Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second, etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Midland Dow (4) (8-0) 67

2. Hudsonville (1) (7-2) 66

3. West Bloomfield (9-1) 61

4. Dearborn Divine Child (9-0) 60

5. Hartland (8-1) 49

6. Parma Western (9-0) 44

7. East Lansing (7-2) 35

8. Saline (9-0) 34

9. Rockford (8-1) 33

10. Grosse Pointe North (7-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Wayne Memorial, DeWitt, Farmington Hills Mercy, Holland West Ottawa, Muskegon Mona Shores, Dexter, Haslett, Petoskey, Howell, Bloomfield Hills Marian, Macomb Dakota, Utica, Battle Creek Lakeview, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North, Byron Center.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Edison (4) (3-1) 73

2. Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1) 67

3. Lansing Catholic (1) (11-0) 64

4. Redford Westfield Prep (8-1) 52

5. Newaygo (9-1) 47

6. Lake Fenton (8-0) 40

(tie) Edwardsburg (9-0) 40

8. Tecumseh (10-0) 33

9. Houghton (10-0) 32

10. Chelsea (5-1) 31

(tie) Portland (6-1) 31

Others receiving votes: Frankenmuth, Otsego, Standish-Sterling, Saginaw Swan Valley, Onsted, Ovid-Elsie, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Marine City, Williamston, Sparta, Plainwell, Olivet.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (5) (8-0) 75

2. Kent City (8-0) 68

3. Maple City Glen Lake (8-0) 66

4. Calumet (7-0) 60

5. Jonesville (8-0) 46

6. Niles Brandywine (9-1) 40

7. Sandusky (9-0) 39

8. Hart (7-1) 28

9. Traverse City St. Francis (8-2) 24

10. Reese (7-2) 17

Others receiving votes: McBain, Brooklyn Columbia Central, Flint Beecher, Hemlock, Madison Heights Bishop Foley, Buchanan, Harbor Springs, Sanford-Meridian, Morley-Stanwood, Grass Lake, Hartford, Elk Rapids, Lake City, Pewamo-Westphalia, Leslie, Bad Axe.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Portland St. Patrick (5) (11-0) 75

2. Fowler (8-1) 68

3. Gaylord St. Mary (8-0) 53

4. Adrian Lenawee Christian (5-3) 48

5. Posen (8-0) 44

6. Athens (9-1) 43

7. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (6-1) 42

(tie) Plymouth Christian Academy (7-3) 42

9. Baraga (8-1) 32

10. Carney-Nadeau (6-1) 31

Others receiving votes: Pickford, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Southfield Christian, Felch North Dickinson, Mackinaw City, Mendon, Coleman, Ewen-Trout Creek, Rudyard, Hillsdale Academy, Cedarville, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, Munising.