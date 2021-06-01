Watch
Sports

Actions

Michigan, Central Michigan to open baseball's NCAA Tournament at South Bend regional

items.[0].videoTitle
Michigan, Central Michigan to open baseball's NCAA Tournament at South Bend regional | Brad Galli has more
Michigan baseball
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 21:03:25-04

Michigan, Central Michigan to open baseball's NCAA Tournament at South Bend regional

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR MORE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!