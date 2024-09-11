Michigan coach Sherrone Moore signs complete contract, nearly 9 months after initial agreement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has signed his complete contract, nearly nine months after he began working under an initial agreement.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel made the announcement on Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW: Sherrone Moore talks Michigan loss to Texas, developing the offense's identity

“He is a proven leader and has been a great ambassador during his seven-plus years representing Michigan,” the school's leaders said in a joint statement.

When Jim Harbaugh left in late January to take over the San Diego Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national championship, Moore signed a five-year contract with a starting salary of $5.5 million.

“Our University of Michigan administration led by president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel has been tremendous throughout this process, and I am excited to have this full contract completed,” Moore said. "Their support for our team is greatly appreciated and all three of us are aligned in our goals for this football program.

“We want the attention to be on the players that work so hard to represent this team and university at the highest level.”

Michigan opened the season with a 30-10 win over Fresno State and is coming off a 31-12 loss to then-No. 3 Texas.

The 17th-ranked Wolverines will play their third of four straight home games on Saturday against Arkansas State.