Michigan commit Macy Brown of East Grand Rapids wins 2023 Miss Basketball award

(WXYZ) — Macy Brown of East Grand Rapids won the Michigan Miss Basketball award Monday, presented annually to the state's top senior player.

Brown, a University of Michigan commit, averaged 25.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

"It feels really good, definitely feels surreal being here," Brown said following the award ceremony. "It's pretty crazy but it feels good...I'm living the life for sure."

Brown's win marks the first time in five years the Miss Basketball recipient has attended a school other than Detroit Edison.