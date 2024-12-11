Michigan cornerback Will Johnson declares for NFL Draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After three seasons at the University of Michigan, All-American cornerback Will Johnson has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram this morning.

Will Johnson came to Michigan as a five-star recruit after starting all four of his high school seasons at Grosse Pointe South High School.

Over three seasons, Johnson established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in all of college football and was one of the key pieces in Michigan's national championship run last season.

Here is a list of everything the cornerback accomplished individually:

• All-American (first team, 2023)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)

• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)

• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)

• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)

Johnson earned 22 starts in the 32 games he appeared in, racking up 68 tackles and nine interceptions over parts of three seasons, along with three touchdowns off of those interceptions.

Johnson has only appeared in six games this season after dealing with a nagging toe injury. He is projected to be a top-ten pick in the NFL draft by most draft analysts.