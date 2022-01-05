Watch
Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson declares for NFL Draft

Lynne Sladky/AP
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson watches during warm ups before the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jan 05, 2022
(WXYZ) — Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson officially announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter, Hutchinson thanked his teammates and coaches, as well as family and friends.

"My Michigan legacy is complete, and it was truly the best time of my life," wrote Hutchinson. "Onward and upward to the 2022 NFL Draft."

Hutchinson is projected to be a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft.

Hutchinson, the runner-up in the 2021 Heisman Trophy voting, set a program record for single-season sacks during the Wolverines' run to their first Big Ten Championship Game win.

