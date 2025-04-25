Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham selected by Cleveland Browns with 5th pick of 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WXYZ) — With the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham is the highest-drafted Michigan player since defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was selected by the Detroit Lions with the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A native of Misson Viejo, California, Graham was named a 2024 All-American after racking up 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. A key piece of the 2023 team that won the National Championship, Graham recorded 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 9.0 sacks, grading out as one of the best defensive tackles in the sport according to analytics.

Here's a list of accomplishments Graham earned in his three seasons with the University of Michigan:

• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)

• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)

• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP

• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)

• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)

• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)

• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)

• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line

Graham, whose career-high in tackles came in the upset win over Ohio State in 2024 (seven), was the first defensive tackle taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

