Michigan drops a spot to No. 4 in latest AP poll

Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi (5) defends Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 08, 2021
Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15.

Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week.

No. 3 Illinois, No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

