Michigan edges Washington, advances to NCAA regional final

(WXYZ) -- Lou Allan and Taylor Bump hit back-to-back home runs, Alex Storako threw 13 strikeouts and Michigan beat Washington 2-1 Saturday to advance the NCAA regional final.

Bump's home run was her team-leading 12th of the season.

The Wolverines (38-6) face the survivor of Saturday night's elimination games in Sunday's regional final. The regional winner advances to Super Regionals.