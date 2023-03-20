Michigan falls to LSU in 2nd round of March Madness

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese dismantled Michigan on both ends of the court with 25 points, 24 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals, and third-seeded LSU defeated No. 6 seed Michigan 66-42 Sunday night in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Alexis Morris scored 11 and LaDazhia Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds for LSU (30-2), which never trailed and held Michigan (23-10) to its lowest point total of the season.

In their second season under coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers advanced past the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2014 and will meet second seed Utah in the Greenville 2 regional semifinal.

Laila Phelia scored 20 points for Michigan. Dating back to 2018, this was the 5th consecutive NCAA tournament that the Wolverines made it to the Round of 32 or farther.