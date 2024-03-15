Michigan fires men's basketball coach Juwan Howard

Juwan Howard is out as the head coach of the Michigan men's basketball team, Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced on Friday.

Howard has been with the Wolverines for five seasons and finished with an 82-67 record, including two appearances in the NCAA tournament. However, the Wolverines finished with an 8-24 record this season.

"Despite his love of his alma mater and the positive experience that our student-athletes had under his leadership, it was clear to me that the program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction. I am thankful for Juwan's dedication, passion and commitment to U-M and for all that he, and his legacy, will continue to mean to Michigan," Manuel said in a statement.

His time at Michigan was not without controversy. In December 2022, Howard hit a Wisconsin Badgers assistant in the head during the postgame handshake line.

There was also an altercation this year between Howard and Jon Sanderson, the head strength and conditioning coach. Sanderon left the program and just joined Illinois yesterday.

The firing also comes after a report from Brendan Quinn and Katie Strang of The Athletic where Sanderson's attorney said there was a "culture of fear" within the program.

Manuel said there would be a national search starting immediately.