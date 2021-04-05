Michigan football enters final week of spring practice

ANN ARBOR — The Michigan football team hasn't made many headlines since their season ended with a collection of cancellations in the fall.

Jim Harbaugh signed an extension, and revamped his coaching staff, but that's not all they did.

They made football fun again.

"I can speak for the whole team, practice is 100% more fun, there's more juice, we have music now, a lot of competitive periods, it's a lot more entertaining," defensive end Taylor Upshaw said.

The hiring of younger coaches is something that's showing immediate effects during the spring and on the recruiting trail, but simply making practice a place where player want to be by adding music, isn't lost on these players.

"To the younger culture, music just really gets us going. It just brings you to your comfort zone, you just go out there and be energized the whole time," wide receiver Mike Sainristil added.