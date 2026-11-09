Michigan football fires offensive coordinator Jason Beck

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan football has fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck, the program announced on Sunday.

The decision was made after the Wolverines lost to rival Michigan State 15-6 on Saturday. Michigan is 5-4.

"The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense," Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.. "We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful.

"We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program," Whittingham continued. "Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Jim Harding will take over as interim offensive coordinator.