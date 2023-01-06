Michigan Football, Harbaugh reportedly facing several NCAA rule violation allegations

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan and Michigan Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly could be facing rules violations, according to several reports.

The Athletic was the first to report Thursday night that the football program faces five violates – four Level II violations and one Level I violation.

According to The Athletic and several other outlets, the NCAA said he didn't cooperate with investigators related to a Level II violation, which reportedly happened with two prospects during the COVID-19 dead period.

Also, The Athletic reports other violations include impermissible contact made during the COVID-19 dead period and a self-reported violation for improper use of an analyst for on-field instruction.

The NCAA considers Level I violations the most serious, saying that they "seriously undermine or threaten the integrity of college sports," "provide or are intended to provide a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage," or "are a substantial or extensive impermissible benefit."

The allegations come amid rumors that NFL teams are reaching out to Harbaugh for head coaching vacancies.

He released a statement on Thursday that said he expects he will be coaching in Michigan in 2023.

The statement reads:

"I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days. College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.

As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said, “Those Who Stay Will be Champions."