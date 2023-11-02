Michigan football unveils 2024 schedule; Texas, USC & Oregon at home

Watch Now
Posted at 4:16 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 16:16:39-04

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten unveiled its 2024 schedule on Thursday and both Michigan and Michigan State released their full schedule.

The schedule is the first with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington as Big Ten members, and Michigan will face three of those four teams in the new season.

Check out the schedule below.

August 31 – Fresno State
Sept. 7 – Texas
Sept. 14 – Arkansas State
Sept. 21 – USC
Sept. 28 – Minnesota
Oct. 5 – at Washington
Oct. 12 – Bye
Oct. 19 – at Illinois
Oct. 26 – Michigan State
Nov. 2 – Oregon
Nov. 9 – at Indiana
Nov. 16 - Bye
Nov. 23 – Northwestern
Nov. 30 – at Ohio State

