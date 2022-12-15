Watch Now
Michigan football waiting and preparing for CFP semifinal, again, but it feels different this time around

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore reacts after his interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 16:06:50-05

In the same position they were in last season, Michigan football is waiting and preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal. They'll face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve. Despite familiar ground, this time around feels a lot different due to confidence and experience.

TCU's offense boasts Heisman runner-up Max Duggan. While the Michigan defense isn't all that familiar with the Big 12 and their style of football, guys like Michael Barrett and Rod Moore say they're ready.

