Michigan football waiting and preparing for CFP semifinal, again, but it feels different this time around

In the same position they were in last season, Michigan football is waiting and preparing for the College Football Playoff semifinal. They'll face TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve. Despite familiar ground, this time around feels a lot different due to confidence and experience.

Michigan football is in the same position they were in last December, but it feels a lot different this time around. pic.twitter.com/Hgk7yYjobt — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 15, 2022

TCU's offense boasts Heisman runner-up Max Duggan. While the Michigan defense isn't all that familiar with the Big 12 and their style of football, guys like Michael Barrett and Rod Moore say they're ready.