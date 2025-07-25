Michigan football, Western Michigan plan to play in Germany to start 2026 season

(WXYZ) — Michigan Football could open the 2026 season in Germany. The university announced Friday it is in active discussions to play in Europe next year.

In a statement, the university said it is engaged in ongoing discussions to play Western Michigan at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. It would be the first game played by the Wolverines outside of North America.

Deutsche Bank Park is also known as Waldstadion, which is the home of Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga. It has a 55,000 seat capacity, and has previously hosted five NFL games.

“We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans,” Athletic Director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique. This would be a great opportunity to teach ‘Go Blue’ to a new group of fans in Germany.”

“I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players,” head coach Sherrone Moore added. “We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.”

According to On3, the game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 29. Originally, the Wolverines were set to play Western on Sept. 5, 2026.