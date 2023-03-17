Michigan glad to have Laila Phelia back in lineup ahead of NCAA Tournament

Michigan had to labor through much of its Big Ten schedule without a key player.

Sophomore guard Laila Phelia, who averaged 16.9 points per game this season, recently returned from a leg injury that caused her to miss Michigan’s last seven regular-season games. She returned for the conference tournament earlier this month, scoring 13 points in a victory over Penn State and 17 points in a loss to Ohio State.

“I personally feel like I’ll be ready for (Friday), mentally and physically,” Phelia said. “Can’t wait.”

Being pain-free is one thing. Being in postseason form is another.

“She kind of got her feet wet in the Big Ten Tournament and gained some of her confidence back,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said.

Phelia is one of three Michigan players who averaged better than 16 points per game this season.

Teammates said her presence matters, regardless of how she plays.

“Whether that’s her offensive abilities and her explosiveness and really just her versatility, I think that’s a huge thing for us,” Michigan guard Leigha Brown said. “When she’s on the court, I think teams are forced to guard us a lot differently and respect us in different ways.”