Michigan Golf Show returns this weekend with hundreds of exhibitors

(WXYZ) — Michigan golfers have been stuck inside for the past few months, dreaming of birdies, swinging clubs, and ready to get out on the course.

While it's still cold outside, a sign of spring is near as the Michigan Golf Show is returning this weekend. It will take place at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi from March 4-6.

With over 350 exhibitors scheduled to be at the event, the golf show will feature everything golfers could think of.

There will also be hands-on fun with a $25,000 chipping challenge sponsored by Treetops Resort and a $10,000 putting contest sponsored by Garland Lodge & Golf Resort.

Plus, there will be the latest equipment, clothes, specials and more, with deals on resort stays and rounds of golf.

Women get in free to the show on Friday, March 4, and all veterans get in free on Sunday, March 6.

The show hours are:

Friday, March 4 - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 5 - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 6 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, and to get discounted tickets, visit michigangolfshow.com.

