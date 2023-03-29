Watch Now
Michigan golfer Monet Chun set to compete at Augusta National Women's Amateur

Ted S. Warren/AP
Monet Chun, of Canada, walks on the 22nd hole fairway, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, during the final round of the USGA Women's Amateur Golf Championship at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. Chun lost to Saki Baba, of Japan on the 27th hole. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
US Womens Amateur Golf
Posted at 7:15 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 07:21:51-04

The University of Michigan will once again be represented at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Junior Monet Chun, from Richmond Hills, Ontario, will compete in the ANWA. The three-day event kicks off Wednesday with two rounds at Champions Retreat and the final round at the historic Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters.

There will be a cut after 36 holes with the leading 30 players and ties going to the final round at Augusta. There will be an official practice round for all players at Augusta National on March 31 after the cut.

Chun was the 2022 Canadian Women's Amateur champion and was the runner-up at the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay last season.

She also reached the round of 16 at the 120th North & Sound Women's Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2, and has finished in the top 25 in four of her eight starts this season in Michigan.

Chun will tee off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday with Japan's Miku Ueta and America's Yana Wilson.

Last year, Michigan State's Valery Plata and Michigan's Hailey Borja competed in the ANWA. Borja finished tied for 12th while Plata missed the cut.

