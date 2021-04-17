Watch
Michigan gymnastics season reaches NCAA championships

Michigan athletics
Michigan gymnastics
Posted at 12:45 PM, Apr 17, 2021
The NCAA gymnastics championships are set, and Michigan is competing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the national title.

Scores: #2 Michigan 197.8625, #3 Florida 197.4375, #6 Cal 197.3625, #8 Minnesota 197.1875

The Wolverines won Friday's semifinal with a 197.8625

Here is the schedule for the championships: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

