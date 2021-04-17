Michigan gymnastics season reaches NCAA championships

The NCAA gymnastics championships are set, and Michigan is competing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for the national title.
Scores: #2 Michigan 197.8625, #3 Florida 197.4375, #6 Cal 197.3625, #8 Minnesota 197.1875
The Wolverines won Friday's semifinal with a 197.8625
Here is the schedule for the championships: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Sophomore Sierra Brooks earned FOUR first team All-America nods today, leading the Wolverines to the NCAA Finals!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/SDLSRODqog— Michigan Women’s Gymnastics (@UMichWGym) April 17, 2021